LIVE: Facebook Earnings!

Facebook’s earnings will be out any minute.



We’re going to be all over it, updating this post with numbers, news, and analysis.

As such, this is a live post that is being updated in real time.

For the latest information, hit refresh on your browser, or just click here.

Analysts are looking for EPS of $0.13, and revenue of $1.44 billion.

Two other things we’re going to be on the look-out for:

Mobile ad revenue growth. In mobile ad revenue, the key is any sense of how close to capacity they are and what revenue growth looks like relative to that. Also look at mobile pricing. It’s possible that, once Facebook hits high capacity, prices will start to rise.

Usage stats. The declining numbers are worrisome.

