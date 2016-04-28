What Wall Street is expecting from Facebook's Q1 earnings

Following a week ofdisappointingtech companyearnings, Facebook reports its Q2 numbers Wednesday afternoon.

Analysts predict strong year-over-year revenue growth and for Facebook’s user base to continue to swell.

Here are the expectations, via Yahoo Finance:

Earnings per share : $0.62, up from $0.42 in Q2 2015

: $0.62, up from $0.42 in Q2 2015 Revenue: $5.25 billion, up 48% from $3.54 billion in Q2 2015

Facebook doesn’t break out revenue for Instagram, but eMarketer predicts that the photosharing app and mobile video are increasingly big drivers of the company’s revenue.

Instagram will earn $1.30 billion in the US ($1.53 billion worldwide) in mobile ad revenues this year, according to the research firm.

Wall Street will also be thirsty for more details on Facebook’s plan for chat apps Messenger and WhatsApp.

Analysts from Credit Suisse recently described the business potential of the apps as being like “two more Facebooks lurking inside Facebook.”

Messenger was the star of the show at the social network’s developer conference earlier this month: Facebook opened up new tools to let businesses build intelligent chatbots to automate conversations with customers and discussed how it plans to test different way to make money through click-to-message News Feed ads and “sponsored” message blasts. But Facebook hasn’t provided the same roadmap for WhatsApp, which has been vocally opposed to ads in the past.

Video will be another hot topic. Right now, Facebook is reportedly paying media companies like BuzzFeed and Vox around $250,000 for 20 livestreamed video over three months. Wall Street will want to know more about Facebook’s plan to make — not just spend — money on its broadcast feature.

Options traders are betting on a move of 7.8% in either direction through Friday, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing market intelligence company Trade Alert. That’s compared to an average post-earnings move of 4.9% over the last 8 quarters.

NOW WATCH: Professional video game players have a surprising way of spending their money



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.