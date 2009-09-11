Facebook Punks TechCrunch

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aaa45a76da9d67c2e4c7f98/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Sick of TechCrunch writing stories without calling to fact check them first, Facebook PR played a very sneaky prank on Michael Arrington and crew.

Needless to say, here at TBI, we’re going to be very wary of reporting any 1992-era innovations at Facebook from now on.

Here’s how Mike explained it:

So we’ve had our fun with Facebook over the years (Why We’re Suing Facebook For $25 Million In Statutory Damages, Republican PR Director Calls Facebook’s Randi Zuckerberg “totally full of sh*t”, Randi Threatens a Bar Bouncer). But in general these things are supposed to flow one way – we mess with them, they take it gracefully.

Today that changed. They punk’d us, and we fell for it. Hard.

Earlier today TechCrunch writer

noticed something new on Facebook. When viewing any photo, it showed a “Fax This Photo” link on the bottom right of the screen. Ridiculous? Yes. But everyone in the TechCrunch network saw it. He fired off an email to Facebook at 5:05 pm. When they didn’t respond, he posted at 5:29: Facebook Now Lets You Fax Your Photos. I Have No Idea Why Anyone Would Want To Do This.

Things went downhill from there.

