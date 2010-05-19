Facebook Public Policy Chief Defends Privacy Settings, Says They're Going To Get Simpler

Tim Sparapani, Facebook’s Public Policy Director, went on The Kojo Nnamdi Show today to defend the company against the recent onslaught of privacy complaints.



In the interview, Tim said that Facebook would probably be introducing a simplified version of the new privacy controls within the next few weeks, the Huffington Post reports.

The intensity of this most recent backlash already appears to be dying down. If the new controls are indeed easier for users to understand, that could deflate what little hope the anti-Facebook movement ever had of catching on.

Here’s a clip from the interview, including a call in from Wired’s Ryan Singel:



