Facebook Proves That Social Video Has A Promising Future

Facebook’s monthly video audience reached 61.6 million in June 2013, according to comScore data.

Google sites, which include YouTube, still have a video audience that is more than twice the size of Facebook’s.

But Facebook is growing — – its video audience grew 16% over the last 12 months. In comparison, viewership on Google sites increased less than 1% over the same time period.

Not surprisingly, Facebook is preparing to monetise its video content by serving ads to viewers, but we are still waiting for that initiative.

Mobile video continues to be an opportunity that all these video platforms are certainly watching. Facebook’s total mobile monthly active users reached 819 million at the end of the second quarter this year.

However, comScore’s video data only includes PC-based video views, and not mobile views. While there’s overlap between mobile and desktop audiences it’s likely that each site will have a mobile-only audience that isn’t accounted for in this data. In any case, we expect Facebook and other social networks to move aggressively to tap video as a revenue stream.

NDN, a distributor of online news videos, was the fastest-growing online video property over the 12-month period.

