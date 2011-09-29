Facebook's Big HTML5 Mobile Project Is Ready To Launch Early Next Week

Facebook’s big HTML5 mobile development project will be revealed early next week, according to TechCrunch’s MG Siegler, who has been reporting regularly on this story.



In case you missed the earlier reporting, here’s what we’re expecting: Facebook is going to overhaul its mobile website to make applications easier to use right on Facebook’s mobile site. It’s a way to loosen Apple’s grip on the apps market, and make it better for developers making apps on Facebook’s improved, updated platform.

Additionally, Facebook will be releasing its iPad app next, says Siegler.

