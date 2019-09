Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Facebook’s 2010 profit is even better than what has been reported.For the first nine months of 2010, Facebook earned $355 million, Reuters reports.



This suggests a run rate of $500 million in profit – not the $400 million figure we’ve seen out there.

