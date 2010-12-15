10 Awesome Uses Of The New Facebook Profiles Page

Photo: Quora

Earlier this month, Facebook redesigned its profile pages giving greater emphasis to photos.A few creative people on Facebook are taking advantage of the row of photos that runs along the top to spruce up their pages.



We’ve pulled a few of the best profiles from a collection in a thread on Quora, and put them in a gallery.

They’re all pretty amazing, enjoy!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.