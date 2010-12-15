10 Awesome Uses Of The New Facebook Profiles Page

Jay Yarow
facebook profile

Photo: Quora

Earlier this month, Facebook redesigned its profile pages giving greater emphasis to photos.A few creative people on Facebook are taking advantage of the row of photos that runs along the top to spruce up their pages.

We’ve pulled a few of the best profiles from a collection in a thread on Quora, and put them in a gallery.

They’re all pretty amazing, enjoy!

Want to see more?

Head over to Quora for more →

And don't miss

The 15 Biggest Tech Winners In 2010 →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.