Facebook Is Charging Employees $2,500 For Private Share Sales

Jay Yarow
mark zuckerberg

Facebook and Zynga are charging employees thousands of dollars if they sell shares through private markets, Bloomberg reports.

Zynga employees have to pay a $6,000 fee to sell shares of the company. Facebook employees have to pay $2,500.

The fee is supposed to deal with the administrative costs of transferring the stock.

It’s also discourages employees from selling shares to outsiders.

