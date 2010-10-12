Facebook Is Charging Employees $2,500 For Private Share Sales

Facebook and Zynga are charging employees thousands of dollars if they sell shares through private markets, Bloomberg reports.



Zynga employees have to pay a $6,000 fee to sell shares of the company. Facebook employees have to pay $2,500.

The fee is supposed to deal with the administrative costs of transferring the stock.

It’s also discourages employees from selling shares to outsiders.

