HOW TO: Put Your Facebook Profile On Privacy Lockdown

Facebook’s privacy options are inconsistent to say the least.When Mark Zuckerberg announced the simplified privacy options in May of last year, many options like removing your profile from search engines or preventing websites from mining your interests were still difficult to find.



Some of these features require you to navigate through up to four different menus to disable.

It’s annoying.

Until these options become easier to use and more transparent, we have come up with a step-by-step guide to going completely invisible on Facebook.

When you’re done, no one but you will be able to see your Facebook activity, view your photos, or see where you check in on Places. Your current friends will still be able to view your profile — there’s no way around this — but all your activity will be blank.

Note: You don’t have to block all the features we suggest. If you still want to keep things like wall posts and event invites, you can.

