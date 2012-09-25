Facebook Shoots Down A Report That Private Messages Are Accidentally Going Public On Timelines

There was a big Facebook privacy scare today, when reports broke that old private messages were appearing on users’ timelines.



The company responded to the reports saying, “A small number of users raised concerns after what they mistakenly believed to be private messages appeared on their Timeline. Our engineers investigated these reports and found that the messages were older wall posts that had always been visible on the users’ profile pages. Facebook is satisfied that there has been no breach of user privacy.”

The Next Web originally reported that Facebook had accidentally published private messages on some users’ timelines from the years 2007, 2008, 2009, and maybe even earlier. Reports of this “mistake” were first discovered in France, where Metro France broke the news.

If you think this has happened to you the easiest fix is to click on the pencil at the top right of the message and make sure to select “Hide from timeline.”

Photo: The Next Web

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.