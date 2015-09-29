This Facebook 'privacy notice' is a hoax, and you shouldn't bother sharing it

Recently, you may have seen a Facebook “privacy notice” creep into your Facebook timeline. It may look something like this:

Because it urges people to copy and paste it into their own statuses, the message is proliferating people’s Facebook news feeds. And it’s not the first time this has happened. As the Washington Post’s Caitlin Dewey points out, variations on this privacy screed have made the rounds on Facebook since 2012.

But it’s pointless to pass it around.

Facebook isn’t interested in owning anything you post. Everything you post on Facebook — status updates, pictures, videos, bogus Facebook “privacy notices” — is yours.

“Anyone who uses Facebook owns and controls the content and information they post, as stated in our terms. They control how that content and information is shared. That is our policy, and it always has been,” Facebook said in a 2012 post, addressing what it called a “Copyright Meme Spreading On Facebook.”

You’re also not preventing Facebook from “violating your privacy” when you repost a chain message. When you first signed up to use Facebook, you agreed to the company’s Terms of Service, which include its privacy policy. And while Facebook at times updates its Terms of Service, your agreement to those updated terms is implicit.

You also agreed to give Facebook “a non-exclusive, transferable, sub-licensable, royalty-free, worldwide licence to use any IP content that you post on or in connection with Facebook,” according to the company’s Statement of Rights and Responsibilities. This means Facebook can use anything you post on the website to promote itself.

The “privacy notice” you might see getting passed around on Facebook is useless, a hoax.

If you don’t agree with Facebook’s policies, though, you have a few options besides reposting a copy-and-pasted “privacy notice.” Via Snopes, you can:

Not sign up for a Facebook account in the first place.

Negotiate a modified privacy policy with Facebook (good luck with that).

Ask Facebook to amend its policies.

Delete your Facebook account.

