Here's How To Protect Your Facebook Profile From Unwanted Searches

Facebook’s Graph Search feature is rolling out to everyone today.The new search tool lets you to search Facebook’s huge amount of data to get consolidated results.
Mark Zuckerberg stressed Graph Search’s privacy awareness at the big reveal months ago.
“Every piece of content has its own audience, most content is not public, and you can only search for content that has been shared with you,” Zuckerberg said at the time.
Despite this reassurance, you still should take some time to look at your Facebook privacy settings to make sure things you share don’t inadvertently show up in search.
Next, you'll see an edit button next to each different section. Click that edit button and then choose the type of audience you want to view this information.
This part may be tedious but go through any post, like, tag, comment, photo, etc. that you want to limit visibility.
Also inside of the Activity Log is a way to remove yourself from tagged posts and photos. Under a post someone has tagged you in, click on the two-headed icon. Next, click Report/Remove Tag.
This is what shows up when you want to remove a post about you from Facebook. Select the appropriate option.
Deeper inside the Settings menu is an option to limit your past posts. Click the button and it will change the audience for all your old posts.
Above all it's always important to audit your Facebook page and see what other users see when they look at your page.
To do this:
1. Head to the lock icon in the top left corner of your page.
2. Click View As and type in the person who you would like to view your page as.
