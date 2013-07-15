Here's How To Protect Your Facebook Profile From Unwanted Searches

Facebook’s Graph Search feature is rolling out to everyone today.The new search tool lets you to search Facebook’s huge amount of data to get consolidated results.



Mark Zuckerberg stressed Graph Search’s privacy awareness at the big reveal months ago.

“Every piece of content has its own audience, most content is not public, and you can only search for content that has been shared with you,” Zuckerberg said at the time.

Despite this reassurance, you still should take some time to look at your Facebook privacy settings to make sure things you share don’t inadvertently show up in search.

