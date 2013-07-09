Here Are All The Facebook Privacy Settings You Need To Change Before Using The New Search Tool Launching Today

Facebook’s Graph Search feature is rolling out to everyone today.The new search tool lets you to search Facebook’s huge amount of data to get consolidated results.
Mark Zuckerberg stressed Graph Search’s privacy awareness at the big reveal months ago.
“Every piece of content has its own audience, most content is not public, and you can only search for content that has been shared with you,” Zuckerberg said at the time.
Despite this reassurance, you still should take some time to look at your Facebook privacy settings to make sure things you share don’t inadvertently show up in search.
The first thing you'll want to do is limit who can search for you in Facebook. Start by clicking the lock icon in the top right corner of the page. After that, click the 'See More Settings' option.
This brings you inside the actual privacy settings page. Once inside, click the 'Edit' option next to 'Who can look up your timeline by name?'
In the drop down box select 'Friends' and close. This means only people who are friends with you on Facebook can search for you.
The next privacy setting you'll want to tweak is your Activity Log. This controls what shows up on your Timeline. From the same privacy and settings page select activity log, make sure 'Use Activity Log' is selected.
This part may be tedious but go through any post, like, tag, comment, photo, etc. that you want to limit visibility.
Also inside of the Activity Log is a way to remove yourself from tagged posts and photos. Under a post someone has tagged you in, click on the two-headed icon. Next, click Report/Remove Tag.
This is what shows up when you want to remove a post about you from Facebook. Select the appropriate option.
The last step is to limit visibility of your past posts. This one's easy. Head to the Privacy Settings and Tools page again. Under the 'Who can see my stuff option,' a drop-down of 'Who can see my future posts' will show up. Click the next drop-down and change it to 'Friends.'
Deeper inside the Settings menu is an option to limit your past posts. Click the button and it will change the audience for all your old posts.
