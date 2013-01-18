All The Facebook Privacy Settings You Need To Change Before Using The New Graph Search

Photo: Max Morse / Getty Images

The big news in the tech world this week is Facebook’s new Graph Search feature. It allows users to search Facebook’s huge amount of data to get consolidated results.Mark Zuckerberg stressed Graph Search’s privacy awareness at the big reveal. Every piece of content has its own audience, most content is not public, and you can only search for content that has been shared with you, he said.



Despite this reassurance, you still should take some time to look at your Facebook privacy settings to make sure things you share don’t inadvertently show up in search.

Before you rush to try out the new feature, Anna Attkisson at Laptop Mag urges Facebook users to tweak their Activity Log.

All that profile info you’ve painstakingly updated over the years (employer, home town, relationship status, movie likes, etc) and all the photos you’ve added over time, are now to become data in a database of the social network’s trillion connections between a billion users.

We took Attkisson’s tips and some of our own into account to help you make sure your privacy settings are the way you want them before Graph Search goes live for everyone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.