Facebook Privacy Changes Have Nothing To Do With Advertising, Says Zuckerberg

Photo: AP

Mark Zuckerberg says he’s never opened up Facebook’s platform so he could sell more ads.In his big presser on Facebook’s privacy issues, Mark told reporters, “There’s this big misperception that we’re making these changes because its good for advertisers. Honestly, anybody who knows me knows that’s crazy.



“There’s this idea going around that if somehow if people share more openly we can use it for better ad targeting. It’s actually the opposite. We don’t give any information to advertisers. They come to use and we target the ads.”

