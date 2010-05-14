Facebook Privacy Blow-Up Hits The Mainstream Media

Facebook has suffered backlashes over its privacy policies before, and they haven’t done anything to dent the social network’s staggering growth. As long as the outrage — no matter how fierce — is mostly confined to the technology media, very few of Facebook’s 400 million users ever hear, much less care, about it.



So it’s very bad news for Facebook that an increasing number of media outlets outside the tech community are paying attention to the privacy backlash this time around.

Just a few of the recent instances:

Yesterday, NPR interviewed Slate’s Farhad Manjoo about Facebook’s new privacy policies.

Earlier today, CNN.com’s John Sutter wrote an article about users quitting Facebook because of the new policies.

AM New York, a widely distributed free NYC daily, just ran the above image as its front page.

The list goes on. None of this is enough to register on the radars of a significant percentage of Facebook users, of course. And it’s likely that not many users would leave the service anyway. But if Facebook has a few more news days like this, people outside the technology world will start to notice.

