9 Critical Ways To Protect Your Privacy On The New Facebook

Ellis Hamburger
Facebook just rolled out a huge revamp of some of its core features like News Feed, while adding new features like Smart Lists and News Ticker.

These new features introduce a whole new set of privacy settings, issues, and questions.

We’ll steer you in the right direction, and illustrate which new privacy options to pay the most attention to.

1. Know that anything you post or comment on a friend's wall is public. Your posts will show up in others' News Tickers

2. Remember to check sharing settings before you post an update.

3. Be very careful adding people to your Smart Lists associated with work or study. They'll get notified.

8. So who can see that picture, anyway? Find out by clicking the gear next to a picture.

How are users responding?

