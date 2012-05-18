IT'S OFFICIAL: Facebook Prices At $38, Hitting High End Of The Range

Photo: Robert Scoble

UPDATE: It’s official: Facebook is pricing its IPO at $38, the company announced.That’s at the high end of the range, which was $34-$38.



Important note: YOU will not be able to buy Facebook for $38 a share. YOU will have to pay more tomorrow.

Original: Facebook’s IPO pricing is coming in at $38, the Wall Street Journal reports.

This price is not final, it’s just what it’s “looking like.” It could end up bumping higher when it’s all said and done.

The IPO price range was bumped up to $34-$38 recently, so this would be at the high end of the range.

At this price, Facebook is easily clearing $100 billion in market cap.

It’s also going be raising a total of $18.4 billion, says the Journal.

