Facebook Preparing Mobile Ads Tailored To Where You Are Standing When You Look At Them

Facebook is “readying” a new location-based mobile ad unit, reports Bloomberg’s Sarah Frier.”Phones can be location-specific so you can start to imagine what the product evolution might look like over time, particularly for retailers,” Carolyn Everson, Facebook’s vice president of global marketing solutions, told Bloomberg.



“We’ve had offers being tested over the last couple of months.”

Everson says Facebook has demonstrated a dozen or so potential ad units to some of its current advertising clients.

Facebook’s ad business needs some new tricks. Two reasons:

It’s been decelerating the past few quarters

Facebook has been unable to make as much money from mobile traffic as it does from desktop traffic.

