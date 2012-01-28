Facebook Preparing Launch Of Timeline For Brand Pages

Facebook is set to launch Timeline for Brand Pages imminently, two sources tell us, with a possible official announcement on Feb. 29, one source says, when the social network holds its invitation only Facebook Marketing Conference.



Facebook is already in the process of forcing Timeline on its individual users globally over the next few weeks.

The next logical step is for that rollout to reach Brand Pages.

Timeline for individual users essentially redesigns your Facebook page, turning every status update and photo post into a single, long, visually appealing “narrative” of your life.

“At Facebook they pushed back the launch of Timeline for brands to the end of February,” a source who has been briefed by Facebook ad sales executives told us. The source noted the Feb. 29 “fMC” confab, hosted by vp/global ad sales Carolyn Everson (pictured), and added “Those two pieces of information are too much of a coincidence.”

The second source said, “Timeline is coming to Brand Pages,” and added that many marketers remain ignorant of how it’s going to work and how it may affect them. “Most people don’t even know.”

A Facebook spokesperson said:

“…we believe that consistency in both functionality and appearance increase use of Facebook. We hope to make Pages more consistent with the Timeline in the future, but we have nothing further to share at this time.”

