Facebook Prepares Another New Design (Screenshots)

Facebook is preparing more refinements of its home page. A reader of French tech blog PCinpact.com stumbled onto the test pages. We’ve reached out to Facebook to verify the screenshots and will update with their response.

Assuming these shots are legitimate, Facebook is unifying the top toolbar and making search a more prominent feature. There will be drop down menus to access Chat, Messages, and Notifications left of the search bar and access to Account, Profile, and Friends on the right.

Photos pages now exhibits more albums in a grid layout at once. A new Photo Uploader — one of Facebook’s most popular features — is also in the wings. (Facebook stores about 15 billion photos and users add about 850 million new photos a month.)

Facebook has given no timeline for when the redesign will roll out for users.

See the screenshots >

New homepage layout with unified toolbar and search New Bookmark links on the left hand side New Notifications drop-down menu Other Facebook functions moved to the right New photo uploader

