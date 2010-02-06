Facebook Prepares A Gmail-Killer

Facebook is building a full-blown web based email product.



Michael Arrington at TechCrunch reports that people inside Facebook are thinking of it as a Gmail-killer.

First, our understanding is that there will be full POP/IMAP support, meaning users can access the account other than through Facebook itself. Your email account name will be your vanity url – [email protected]

Email is all about identity. And Facebook is ahead of everyone else in the identity game via Facebook Connect. Facebook says more than 60 million people log in to 80,000 third party websites each month via Facebook Connect.

Tacking a real webmail product on top of those vanity URLs and Facebook connect is something even Google may shudder at. Gmail killer? I don’t think so. But a strong product move nonetheless.

