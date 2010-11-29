Banker Gets Fired After She Celebrates Getting Laid Off From RBS On Facebook

Photo: Gawker

An RBS banker was fired without compensation after a co-worker told their boss about posts she had written on Facebook, UK ParentsLounge reports.In September, a news article announced that RBS would cut 3,500 jobs, and Kate Furlong suspected she’d be one of those affected.



In anticipation of being laid off, she updated her status on Facebook and wrote:

”I speak for myself when I say WoOOOOooooOooooHOoooOooOoo’ it was pretty damn obvious something like this was coming. I’m neither stupid nor naive … and quite honestly it is the best news ever as far as I am concerned!”

‘It was not unexpected. I’ve just hung on by my fingertips to stick around long enough for a nice payout when they could’ve had me out long ago without a penny! More fool them! Haha! Xx.”

A work colleague saw the posts and told the bank.

The bank responded by ordering her to take part in a disciplinary hearing, where her bosses decided “to sack Furlong without a penny of the money she was expecting,” as the Parents Lounge, a UK website, puts it.

Both parties are probably somewhat at fault here. RBS has a point when it says Furlong broke a secrecy agreement (although what she wrote is catty more than it is revealing of any of the bank’s “secrets”) and Furlong has a point when she says she’s been treated “appallingly” for what was nothing more than a chat with friends outside of work about the bank’s mass layoffs announcement.

She’s now suing for unfair dismissal.

