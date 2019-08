While many tech sites like to test their candidates with tricky riddles and brain teasers, Facebook opts for a more thoughtful approach to finding the best people for the job. Here’s a look at the¬†favourite interview question of some of the heads of recruiting for the social network.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.