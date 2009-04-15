Facebook Poaches Top Yahoo Sales Exec

Yahoo’s top sales operations exec Dan Foehner has quit the company and will start at Facebook on Monday.



Dan leaves Yahoo (YHOO) as it faces yet another re-org and layoff.

He joins Facebook as the social network finally begins to focus more on revenue growth. Until recently CEO Mark Zuckerberg has insisted the company prioritizes user-growth over making money. But around the time of former CFO Gideon Yu’s departure, a source close to Facebook shared the following financial details:

Facebook’s revenue is growing 70% from where it was last year. (We believe last year’s revenue was about $365 million, so assuming some slowdown through the year, this would put 2009 revenue at $500 million-ish)

The company has generated positive EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) since August of 2007.

The company expects to start generating cash from operations (“Operationally cash-flow positive including cap-ex”) at some point during 2010.

Kara Swisher first reported the move and Dan confirmed the timeframe through Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.