Facebook Poached Its First-Ever CMO From Google [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Facebook hired Google alum Gary Briggs to be its first CMO. He was the chief marketer at Motorola Mobility after Google acquired the company. Briggs released the statement: “Facebook isn’t just a company. For more than a billion people, it’s their connection to the friends and things they care about most. Telling the story of such an important and still very young brand is an incredible opportunity, and I cannot wait to get started.”

Does social media actual drive fashion sales? This study implies it doesn’t.

Ad Age shines the spotlight on small ad agencies.

Fast Company’s Joe Berkowitz writes about when he was kidnapped by Heineken for an experimental marketing campaign.

Digiday’s staff made a list of Manhattan Mini Storage ads they’d like to see. Obviously they’re Anthony Weiner themed.

What does the Publicis-Omnicom merger mean for ad tech?

AdExchanger explores what LinkedIn is doing with all of its endorsement data.

The Daily Meal will have sponsored verticals.

Mark Taylor is leaving CP+B … for the third time. He was most recently a VP/executive creative producer. Agency Spy heard rumours that he’s starting his own firm.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

