Facebook: Please Let Us Spam Your Email Box

At least a year ago, we found Facebook’s email notification settings page and turned off all of its alerts. Why? We have no interest in getting an email every time someone requests to be friends, tags us in photos, sends us an event invitation, etc. We log in several times every day anyway. Too much email.



Yet we just had to spend 30 seconds doing it again. Why? Because Facebook supposedly “lost” our email settings, and reset them. Not a huge nuisance, but we find this hard to believe.

Why? Because Facebook first started “losing” a bunch of other peoples’ email settings at least six days ago. Facebook followers Inside Facebook reported this problem on Nov. 21.

Shouldn’t Facebook’s brilliant minds have figured out what caused the problem when it first showed up last week — and stopped it from affecting more users? Or couldn’t they at least have backed up our email settings when they figured out there was a problem with other peoples’ email settings?

(Are they going to “lose” our photos next?)

Conspiracy theories, just for fun:

A great way to get idle users to log in once for a few minutes, boosting Facebook’s traffic stats.

Or a great way to get people signed back up to receive Facebook emails they didn’t want, which could also boost Facebook’s traffic stats.

