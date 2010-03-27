Facebook Plans To Take Over The Entire Internet, Starting With A 'Like' Button

Facebook is planning to introduce a ‘like’ button that web publishers owners can put on any piece of content on their sites, Michael Arrington reports for TechCrunch.



The like buttons will be integrated into Facebook, so that web users will be able to keep track of — and share — their interactions with any third party site on the social network.

What’s the point? Like a similar feature — the “become a Fan of this site” button that Facebook is reportedly working on — the goal for publishers is to get more traffic from Facebook, which is one of the largest sites in the world. Meanwhile, it continues to cement Facebook as THE default social network, versus MySpace, Google Buzz, etc.

This is one of a number of enhancements to Facebook Connect and Facebook’s API that the company is expected to announce at F8, its developers conference, in April. All of these features are part of the “Open Graph API” project, designed to encourage people to stay logged into Facebook at all times, and to make Facebook a part of their experience on as many sites as possible.

If this were to take off — and Facebook Connect is already getting huge — Facebook would essentially be stamping its brand on the entire web. It would also be in a better position to take on Google with an ad network of its own.

Read more about the Open Graph API here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.