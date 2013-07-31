Facebook Plan For TV-Style Ads Means More Advertiser Access To User News Feeds

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.





Facebook Plans To Sell TV-Style Ads For $2.5 Million A Day (Bloomberg)

According to Bloomberg sources, Facebook expects to start offering 15-second spots to advertisers late this year. While Facebook already allows advertisers to upload videos to their own Facebook page and have them appear on the news feeds of audiences that are connected to the advertiser, the new service would let marketers buy their way directly into a person’s feed with a 15-second pitch. That’s the same length as videos on Facebook-owned Instagram, so it would be a familiar length (and possibly allow advertisers to gain exposure on Instagram in the future too).

Frequency would be capped so users would only see a specific ad no more than three times in a given day. The ads would be priced from $1 million to $2.5 million a day. The speculation comes shortly after the company’s second quarter earnings release when COO Sheryl Sandberg said that “every night, 88-100 million people are actively using Facebook during prime-time TV hours in the United States alone.” Read >

Chipotle realises Huge Gains In Twitter Metrics Thanks To Fake Hack Stunt, But At What Cost?

(BI Intelligence)

Chipotle’s official Twitter handle @ChipotleTweets experienced a flurry of new followers and engagement when people suspected that its account had been hacked on July 21. According to SimplyMeasured, @ChipotleTweets was mentioned and retweeted 21,187 times on July 21 (a huge lift — 1,836% more than the daily average for the four days leading up to the stunt).

The next day, as news of the supposed hack spread, Chipotle’s Twitter account gained 5,085 new followers (646% more than the four-day average). On July 23, the account still attracted above-average follows, gaining another 1,296 followers. Read >

Twitter Has A Job Opening For Someone To Help With Its IPO (USA Today)

A recent job listing posted by Twitter is the best evidence to date of the company’s intention to file to go public. Read >

Twitter Will Add A ‘Report Tweet’ Button To Android App And Web (Twitter Blog)

In an effort to minimize the amount of verbal abuse on Twitter, the company is rolling out a “Report Tweet” button on its Android app and the Web (the feature is already available on iOS). Read >

Syncapse, Facebook PMD, Files For Bankruptcy (Business Insider)

The social media marketing management company and Facebook Preferred Marketing Developer that works with companies such as Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson has filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy. Read >

Facebook Launches Mobile Games Publishing Initiative (VentureBeat)

As Zynga loses its hold on online social gaming, Facebook will begin giving free advertising to select smaller developers and other promotional support so that more games can reach more users on the social network. Read >

[INFOGRAPHIC] Engaging In Conversations Around LinkedIn Influencer Posts Just Got Easier (LinkedIn Blog)

LinkedIn users can now “like” or respond directly to a specific comment on an Influencer post that resonates with him/her. When another members likes a comment you’ve provided, or mentions you in a comment, you will receive a notification so that you can circle back into the conversation.

++ check out these impressive Influencer statistics:

