PRIVACY WARNING: Facebook Places Lets Your Friends Broadcast Where You Are, Even If You're Not There

Facebook’s new Places location service is up and running. (Click here to learn how to use it.)As usual when it comes to a new Facebook product, there are privacy issues that you need to be aware of.
With Places, Facebook has taken a somewhat liberal approach to your privacy.
Specifically, Facebook allows your friends to broadcast where YOU are, and they can do that even if you’re not there.
In theory, this is a convenient feature designed to make Facebook Places more social and useful.
But this could also be annoying or dangerous. Say, if your friends say you’re at a bar or a baseball game during the middle of the day, and your boss finds out. Or if your friends say you’re at a strip club and your wife finds out. Etc.
The good news is that there are also settings you can change to increase your privacy.
One nice thing Facebook does is email you right away to let you know that your friend wants to check you in. You can allow the check-in, or go to Facebook and set more restrictive privacy settings. But even if you don't allow it, some people can still see that your friend checked you in someplace.
Scroll down. Here you can uncheck the email alerts for when someone tags you at a Place or comments on your visits to places. Again, these are just settings for email alerts.
