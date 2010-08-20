PRIVACY WARNING: Facebook Places Lets Your Friends Broadcast Where You Are, Even If You're Not There

Photo: Business Insider

Facebook’s new Places location service is up and running. (Click here to learn how to use it.)As usual when it comes to a new Facebook product, there are privacy issues that you need to be aware of.



With Places, Facebook has taken a somewhat liberal approach to your privacy.

Specifically, Facebook allows your friends to broadcast where YOU are, and they can do that even if you’re not there.

In theory, this is a convenient feature designed to make Facebook Places more social and useful.

But this could also be annoying or dangerous. Say, if your friends say you’re at a bar or a baseball game during the middle of the day, and your boss finds out. Or if your friends say you’re at a strip club and your wife finds out. Etc.

The good news is that there are also settings you can change to increase your privacy.

