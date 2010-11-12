Facebook Places Finally Arrives On Blackberry

A week too late.

Photo: BlackBerry.com

Facebook released Places on Blackberry today. Just like the iPhone and Android versions, Facebook Places will let you check in to nearby venues.Last week, Facebook unleashed it’s first round of Deals, with the Gap offering a free pair of jeans to the first 10,000 customers to check in to their local store. Unfortunately for BlackBerry users, the update comes a week too late for them to cash in.



Facebook version 1.9 is available for download in the BlackBerry App World store now.

