Facebook Photos Leader Quits Ahead Of Big Update

Divvyshot founder Sam Odio

Photo: Sam Odio

Talk about weird timing: Facebook Photos lead product manager Sam Odio is leaving the company this week — just as it is reportedly about to launch a major new update to its mobile photos app.Odio joined Facebook when it acquired his photo-sharing startup Divvyshot last April. That was a classic talent acquisition — Divvyshot only had three people at the time — which makes it strange for Odio to leave after such a relatively short time.



Earlier today, TechCrunch posted screenshots of what look to be Facebook’s new photo sharing app, which appears to take ideas from companies like Instagram, Path, and colour.

Facebook confirmed Odio’s departure, which was first reported by AllThingsD, but had no comment on any updates to its Photos service.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.