Here Are Amazing Photos Of Facebook's Secret Photo Sharing App For iPhone

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger, Photo: via TechCrunch

TechCrunch somehow got its hands on Facebook’s next big thing, a mobile app built for iPhone that combines Facebook Places with some great photography features and Facebook integration.MG Siegler, who broke the news, points out that while it’s built for iOS, some of its HTML 5 guts will make it pretty easy to whip up an Android version at some point in the future.



He also notes that while the screenshots look good, the app might not yet be finished.

This becomes especially obvious once you see that some screenshots look like a brand new app, while some screenshots look like they’d be right at home in a new version of the popular Facebook app.

(via TechCrunch)

