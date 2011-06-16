Here Are Amazing Photos Of Facebook's Secret Photo Sharing App For iPhone

Ellis Hamburger
facebook photo app title image

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger, Photo: via TechCrunch

TechCrunch somehow got its hands on Facebook’s next big thing, a mobile app built for iPhone that combines Facebook Places with some great photography features and Facebook integration.MG Siegler, who broke the news, points out that while it’s built for iOS, some of its HTML 5 guts will make it pretty easy to whip up an Android version at some point in the future.

He also notes that while the screenshots look good, the app might not yet be finished.

This becomes especially obvious once you see that some screenshots look like a brand new app, while some screenshots look like they’d be right at home in a new version of the popular Facebook app.

Take a picture, then tag a friend and add a caption.

The app could show your friends' profile pictures over the pictures they've uploaded.

You can take multiple pictures, then share them all together.

You can remove a picture from the group you're uploading, and you can also tag on the fly.

The app employs a new vertical orientation for simultaneous picture and comment viewing

It expands to show comments

Take a photo, then take another to begin a photo set

It's really easy to share a set of photos you've taken

Tag the place where you took a set of photos

Here's a look at the tagging and location-sharing implementation

Here's an image of searching for a location or event to tag your picture with

