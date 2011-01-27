Facebook Phone Coming In February, Says Report

The rumours about a Facebook phone have been swirling since the summer, and a new report in City UK says the first handsets may appear as early as next month from HTC.



According to the report, the phones will run a version of Google’s Android operating system and will feature the Facebook logo and colours.

But this might only be the beginning. Facebook CTO Bret Taylor gave an interesting hint when he spoke at the Inside Social Apps conference yesterday.

He was describing the challenge of updating Facebook for a bunch of different mobile platforms:

When we update Facebook, we have to update seven different versions: Facebook.com, m.facebook.com, touch.facebook.com, iPhone app, Android app, Blackberry app, and a bunch from people who have built custom versions into their own OSs. [Italics added.]

He then went on to talk about how HTML5 would help reduce the amount of work Facebook would have to do to reach all these different platforms.

But the last part of the sentence stood out because it was the first time we’d heard that there are a “bunch” of custom versions of Facebook for mobile phone platforms. Microsoft’s Windows Phone 7 platform boasts tight integration with Facebook, but where are the others?

This sounds a lot like a glimpse into the near future rather than something that’s happening today.

