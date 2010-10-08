Here's Why It Makes No Sense For Facebook To Make Its Own OS

Facebook is designing mobile phone software. How much sense this makes depends on its strategy. Zong founder & CEO David Marcus, whose company works closely with Facebook, says it makes no sense at all for Mark Zuckerberg‘s startup to make their own mobile OS when goliaths like Apple and Google are already reigning supreme. But it makes sense that Facebook would want to be more of a platform than it is today.





