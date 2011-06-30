It's Ugly, But The First Facebook Phone Is Gonna Pack A Punch

Looks crummy, but packs a punch.

Photo: HTC

AT&T just announced that it will carry the first Facebook phone ever, the HTC Status.It has a special Facebook button below its keyboard which gives users access to deep integration with Facebook Chat, photo uploads, check-ins, status updates, and more.



You’ll even be able to tap the Facebook button while you’re listening to music to immediately post what you’re listening to, and you’ll be able to share a link to the website you’re browsing with a touch of the Facebook button.

When a friend calls, you’ll see their status and Facebook picture right on your phone’s screen.

The phone’s hardware is surprisingly impressive for a phone that looks this cheap. It has an 800 Mhz processor, 512MB of RAM, a front facing camera for video chat (as well as a 5 MP rear-facing camera), and Android 2.3 Gingerbread with HTC Sense UI layered on top.

We’re not convinced the 2.6-inch screen is big enough anymore, but the Facebook features alone will be worth checking out when the phone launches.

No word yet on a release date or price, but we’ll bet the Status launches for around $99.99 when the time comes.

Here’s the full announcement from HTC:



“HTC Status brings a Facebook experience to people who want to share their experiences with their friends faster and easier than ever before,” said Jason Mackenzie, President, HTC Americas. “With a dedicated Facebook share button combined with the hallmark HTC Sense experience, HTC Status makes it easy for people to stay connected to the things that are important to them.”

Dedicated Facebook share button

One touch to share- Press the Facebook share button from your home screen to instantly post on your wall.

Snap, shoot, share- Take a picture or shoot a video and share it instantly with a press of the Facebook share button. You can even post pictures automatically as you’re taking them..

Quick-on-the-draw check-in- Just long press the Facebook share button to check in your location with Facebook Places.

Be first with the news- See something cool on the web? Share your latest find with a quick press of the Facebook share button.

Post to your wall – or a friend’s wall – From the home screen, a quick tap of the Facebook HTC share button makes sharing anything on your mind quick and easy.

Share what you’re listening to- The Facebook share button glows when you’re listening to music, to let you know you can share. Let your friends in on the music you love with the push of a button.

Lock screen shortcuts

Instead of a barrier, the HTC shortcut lock screen just became a launch pad to what you want to do now! Open your favourite apps by just dragging their shortcut icons into the lock screen ring.

See what’s happening before you pick up

Every time you get or make a call, you see your friend’s profile picture and latest status update right on the call screen. If it’s their birthday that week, you’ll see that, too.

Special effects for photos and videos

Anyone can be an artist. Use camera effects to make your photos and videos look like they’ve been taken through special lenses and filters—like Sepia for an old-fashioned look, or Aqua for a touch of cool. Apply effects right in the viewfinder, or apply them afterwards in the Gallery.

Front and back cameras

Take a spontaneous self-portrait or a quick cheek-to-cheek pic with your best pal on the VGA front-facing camera—or just double-check your hair with the Mirror app. With the 5.0 MP main camera with LED flash, you can capture every moment, with pictures or high-quality video.

A smarter ringer

The “Quiet ring on pickup” setting reduces the ring volume when you pick the phone up. The “Pocket mode” setting increases ring volume when your phone is in a pocket or bag, and then returns the volume to a reasonable level when you take it out.

Tech Specs

Platform: Android™ 2.3 + HTC Sense

Display: 2.6-inch touch screen with 480 x 320 resolution

Network: Quad-band GSM/GPRS/EDGE 850/900/1800/1900 UMTS/HSDPA 850/1900

Memory: 512 MB RAM, 512 MB ROM

Processor: MSM7227, 800 MHz

Battery: Rechargeable lithium-ion battery, 1250 mAh

Camera resolution: 5 MP main camera with autofocus, VGA front-facing camera

