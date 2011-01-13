Details On The Facebook Phone Leak

It looks like details about Facebook’s first phone are leaking.



Pocketnow picked up on the Bluetooth certification report for an INQ handset that matches the description of a Facebook phone:

“An Android smartphone built to make messaging faster and smarter. It’s designed around the way people naturally communicate and has Facebook built into its core. The homescreen features multiple entry points to different Facebook functions, while a dynamic widget displays a feed of status updates, albums, videos and photos.”

Previously, Bloomberg reported that Facebook was working with INQ to put a Facebook-centric version of Android on its handsets.

The INQ phone is called the Cloud Touch, and according to the earlier report it would be coming this year.

We’re very curious to see how these things pan out. From the outside looking in, it seems like Facebook is taking baby steps into mobile, and we don’t think that works. (See Apple putting iTunes on Motorola phones.)

See Also: Here’s The Guy Running Facebook’s Secret Phone Project In A Secret Building

