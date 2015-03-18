Facebook wants you to start sending your friends money through its chat app

Facebook is rolling out a new feature to let you send your friends money through its chat app Messenger, the company announced Tuesday.

Facebook Messenger users in the US will soon start seeing a dollar-sign icon in the app. Just tap the icon, enter the amount of money you want to send, and viola!

Enabling peer-to-peer money transfer has become increasingly hot in the startup world. Snapchat lets users send money to each other using Snapcash, Venmo is an app solely dedicated to that idea, and Google, PayPal, and Square all have their own offerings too.

