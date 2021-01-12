Facebook will pause political donations for at least three months following siege on US Capitol

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Donald Trump Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook is stopping donations to political parties for at least three months, a spokesperson confirmed to Insider Monday. Axios first reported the news.

JP Morgan and Citibank had already made the move, while other companies have said they will cut off donations just to GOP lawmakers who objected to certifying Democrat Joe Biden as president.

Facebook last week suspended President Donald Trump’s Facebook account “indefinitely.”

Facebook is temporarily stopping all donations to political parties after a mob of pro-Trump supporters violently stormed the US Capitol.

The company is pausing all donations to both Democrats and Republicans for at least the first quarter of 2021, a Facebook spokesman told Insider on Monday, by freezing all contributions to its political action committee (PAC). Axios first reported on the news.

“Following last week’s awful violence in DC, we are pausing all of our PAC contributions for at least the current quarter, while we review our policies,” the spokesperson told Insider.



JP Morgan and Citibank have also said they will temporarily pause all political donations, while other companies, including Dow, Marriott, and Morgan Stanley, are cutting off donations specifically to GOP lawmakers who objected to certifying Democrat Joe Biden as president.

Facebook indefinitely suspended President Donald Trump’s Facebook account on Thursday, which will last at least until President-elect Biden is inaugurated on January 20.

