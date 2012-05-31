Facebook Attorney: Paul Ceglia's Lawyers Must Know His Suit Is A Hoax

Paul Ceglia

A high-profile plaintiffs’ firm is reportedly asking a judge to let it stop representing Paul Ceglia, an ex-wood-pellet salesman who claims he owns half of Facebook.The firm Milberg asked a judge if it can withdraw from the case less than three months after they took Ceglia on as a client, the Los Angeles Times is reporting.



Ceglia reportedly already lost three other legal teams in his crusade against Facebook.

“The revolving door of lawyers is yet additional evidence that this abusive lawsuit is a hoax and a fraud,” Orin Snyder, who represents Facebook, said in a statement, according to the LA Times.

Ceglia hired Mark Zuckerberg in 2003 to help him develop a project called Streetfax.com.

