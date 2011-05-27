Facebook Calls Paul Ceglia Lawsuit "Outrageous Fraud" Brought By "An Inveterate Scam Artist"

Facebook has responded to Paul Ceglia, the man who claims he owns half of Facebook, in court.



Here’s Facebook’s harsh response, via Bits:

“This lawsuit is a brazen and outrageous fraud on the court,” Facebook wrote in its response. “Plaintiff is an inveterate scam artist whose misconduct extends across decades and borders. His latest and most far-reaching fraud is the amended complaint filed in this action, which is based upon a doctored contract and fabricated evidence. Plaintiff alleges that he recently ‘discovered’ a purported contract that now supposedly entitles him to ownership of 50 per cent of Zuckerberg’s interest in Facebook. The purported contract was signed in 2003, yet plaintiff waited until 2010 to file this action — a seven-year delay during which plaintiff remained utterly silent while Facebook grew into one of the world’s best-known companies. Plaintiff has now come out of the woodwork seeking billions in damages.”

