Facebook Owns The Patent For What Foursquare's Founder Invented – What?!

Photo: Associated Press

Facebook has a new legal weapon in its war with Foursquare.Facebook has been granted a wide range of patents related to the social networking and location, Erick Schonfeld at TechCrunch reports.



Considering Foursquare cofounder Dennis Crowley was working on location-based social networking before Facebook was founded, we find this bizarre.

(So might Google, which bought Crowley’s first company back in 2005.)

