Facebook Partners With Nielsen To Provide Ad Performance Data

Facebook has partnered with online measurement company Nielsen, to provide advertisers with ad performance data, The WSJ reports.



Under the partnership, Facebook will begin polling its users about some of the display ads it runs on its site, such as a banner promoting a movie release.

Facebook will provide that data, including responses from those who didn’t see an ad, to Nielsen, which will package it for advertisers, say the companies.

John Burbank, chief executive of Nielsen’s Online division, said the companies also plan to launch a service that would give data about advertising on other sites, but declined to provide details.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.