Facebook Outage Causes Frenzy On Twitter

People have stampeded Twitter to laugh, joke and shake their fists at Facebook after it suffered a mysterious outage affecting users all over the world for a short period.



People sent Tweets with the hashtags #facebookdown and #facebook to talk about it. Some people could log into Facebook, but couldn’t access all services, like chat.

Others couldn’t connect to the site at all. They simply got an error message that looked like this.





The site appears to be working again for most people, according to Is It Down Right Now.com.

As we write this, Facebook has not yet posted a Tweet about it, or commented on its main blog or its Engineering blog. We contacted Facebook to ask for details, too.

In the meantime, Twitter provided the necessary diversion. There were a lot of the “sky is falling” tweets but this one sums it all up quite nicely:

I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced. #facebookdown — Brian Stilson (@brstilson) June 19, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.