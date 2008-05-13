Google And Facebook Team Up: Where's MySpace?

Last week was busy for MySpace (NWS) and Facebook — they both announced separate programs that would allow users to share profile data with other Web sites. This morning Google announced a similar program, Friend Connect, which allows users to make connections with each other via a series of sites that use the service.



The main connective tissue here is Google’s anti-Facebook “OpenSocial” coalition — the group of social sites that have supposedly banded together to create a common app platform, in an effort to take on Facebook’s status as the site of choice for app developers.

But there are two curveballs here:

Three of the sites joining up with Google on Friend Connect are OpenSocial members: Hi5, Plaxo and Google’s Orkut. The fourth is… Facebook.

Not included in the rollout: MySpace — the largest social network on the OpenSocial Initiative.

What’s going on? We don’t think that this is tantamount to Facebook formally joining OpenSocial. But it is worth noting that a company famous for its walled garden is suddenly opening a lot of gates. And that the best possible outcome for social networks — portability of all their stuff to sites across the Web — doesn’t look like it’s going to become real anytime soon.

