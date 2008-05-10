Facebook: Our Doors Are Just As Open As MySpace's

Yesterday MySpace (NWS) announced Data Availability – a new service that allows you to share data with third-party sites that will launch in a couple of weeks. Today Facebook announced Facebook Connect – a new service that allows you to share data with third-party sites that will launch in a couple of weeks.



What does this mean? Yesterday MySpace said that they’d be willing to work with Facebook as a place to share data, but that seemed like a long-shot to begin with. Now it seems impossible. Having the two networks offer two competing programs will only increase the gap between the two: You’re either a MySpace user or a Facebook user. We imagine this goes on till someone cracks, but if we had to guess which one that will be, it’d be Chris DeWolfe and company.

