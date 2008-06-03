Facebook Open Sources Its Platform; Developers Yawn

Facebook made a move to open its walled garden yesterday by making part of its platform open source. Are developers going to ignore the invitation?



The move to open part of the platform gives developers a better look at the back end, and they’d be able to add and update the platform with their own changes. The supposed result? People will be able to more easily integrate outside apps with Facebook, potentially opening up the network to a world of new innovations.

To us, this sounds like pretty interesting stuff — and a useful way to counter the buzz about Google’s OpenSocial. But based on Web chatter — or lack of it — developers seem to find the news ho-hum. Facebook’s developer forum shows very little activity – only 5 replies to the original post about the initiative. And two popular Facebook blogs – InsideFacebook and AllFacebook – haven’t seen any responses to their posts.

So are we seeing Facebook developer fatigue? Let us know in comments — if you have the energy to do so.

