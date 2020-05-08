Facebook says it will reopen offices in July, but employees can continue to work from home for the rest of 2020

AP Photo/Nick Wass Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at Georgetown University in 2019.

Facebook will start to reopen its offices on July 6, a spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider.

Employees who are able to work remotely will be able to continue to do so until the end of 2020.

The company previously said it would cancel all significant in-person events until June 2021.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Facebook is reopening most of its offices in early July – but workers will continue to be allowed to work remotely for the rest of the year, the company said.

A spokesperson told Business Insider that Facebook will begin to reopen offices on July 6, after previously shuttering them due to coronavirus. However, workers who are able to work from home will be allowed to continue to do so if they wish to until the end of 2020. The news was previously reported by CNBC.

Facebook was early to shift employees to remote work, instituting new work-from home policies prior to local or state shelter-in-place orders. Its significant digital infrastructure has allowed the company to continue functioning relatively smoothly while remote, and its business has fared better than many companies in the economic crisis.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg previously said the company would be slow about returning employees to physical offices to help other people who have to return to their workplaces sooner.

“We know that most people can’t work from home as easily as many of our employees can. We also know that when society does eventually start re-opening, it will have to open slowly in staggered waves to make sure that the people who are returning to work can do so safely and that we minimise the possibility of future outbreaks,” he said.

The company is also cancelling all in-person events of more than 50 people until June 2021, in a sign of how long the company expects the crisis to continue.

Do you work at Facebook? Contact Business Insider reporter Rob Price via e

ncrypted messaging app Signal (+1 650-636-6268), e

ncrypted email ([email protected]), s

tandard email ([email protected]),

Telegram/Wickr/WeChat (robaeprice), or

Twitter DM (@robaeprice).

Use a non-work device to reach out. We can keep sources anonymous. PR pitches by standard email only, please.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.