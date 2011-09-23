All The Privacy Questions You Probably Have About Facebook's New Features

Photo: AP

Facebook announced a lot of cool new stuff today. A lot.And every time Facebook makes a big move, everyone wants to know how that affects their online privacy.



Here’s the deal: Not a lot is going to change. A lot of what was announced today will be optional, meaning you’ll have to give Facebook and apps explicit permission to share activity to your Timeline.

Don’t worry. We broke it all down for you here.

If you think we missed something or want to know more, please let us know in the comments!

What is Open Graph? Open Graph is Facebook's next evolution of the Social Graph. Now, pretty much everything you do can be shared on Facebook in real time: movies you watch, music you listen to, hiking, running, cooking, you name it. All this activity can be shared from third party apps. Yes, it seems kind of intrusive at first, so keep reading to learn how it all works. (And how you can stop it.) What's the Timeline? Facebook introduced something called the Timeline, which essentially replaces your personal news feed on your profile with a stylish display of all the stuff you do. Once you give an app permission, all your activity will show up there. Timeline will also show off photos, videos, status updates, etc. that you post to Facebook. First: What is the ticker? This week, you probably noticed the Ticker in the upper right corner of Facebook's main page. The Ticker shows live, real time updates from your friends. Eventually, that will include activity from social apps. So can ANYONE see my Timeline? Your privacy settings will not change. If you posted a public photo, status update, video, etc., they will still be public and visibile in your Timeline. Think of it this way: the only thing that is changing is the look of your profile. Still, Timeline does make it easier for people to scroll back through the years and look at your activity from, say, 2005. You may not want that stuff to show up. On each individual Timeline post, you can choose to remove it, make it private, etc. (See the photo for an example.) What information will apps share on Facebook? If you give an app permission to share your activity on Facebook, it will first tell you exactly what will be shared. Let's use Spotify as our example: When you want to connect Spotify to Facebook, you'll be told that it will automatically share the song you're listening to, the playlists you create, albums you share, etc. to your feed. If you agree, all your friends will be able to see what you're doing on Spotify in real time. The process will be similar for other services such as Netflix, Hulu, and news sites like the Washington Post. How do all those apps share my information with Facebook? All your activity on apps will show up in your Timeline and your friends' real-time ticker. That way, your friends can see what your up to and decide if they want to join in. For example, if you're watching 'Breaking Bad' on Netflix, that will show up in your friends' ticker. They can click on that and start watching the same episode as you. Can I stop apps from sharing my activity on Facebook? Yes. Zuckerberg said in today's keynote that you'll be able to tell an app to stop sharing your activity at any time. When do all these new features start? Facebook will begin rolling out Timeline and other Open Graph features over the next several weeks. Maybe even months. Right now, everything is in beta, so only developers have access. More on the new Facebook stuff... Click here to see all the important new features >

